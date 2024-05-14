Warburg Pincus is relocating a New York dealmaker to Singapore

WARBURG Pincus is relocating a senior dealmaker to Singapore from New York as the firm bolsters its presence in the region, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

After moving to Singapore, Andrew Park, a managing director who has focused on investments in technology and healthcare information technology, will focus on pan-Asia tech investing, Warburg president Jeff Perlman told the firm’s investors at its annual general meeting on Apr 25. Park, who joined the firm in 2008, has worked with companies including Boomerang, GHX, Modernizing Medicine and WebPT, according to Warburg’s website.

Alexander Roso, a Warburg principal, will also relocate from New York to Singapore, where he will report to Saurabh Agarwal, the firm’s head of South-east Asia private equity, the sources with knowledge of the matter said. Roso will spend time evaluating Australian opportunities as part of his role, the sources said.

A Warburg spokesperson declined to comment.

The firm has been active in Asia, and in recent months has sold stakes in Indian companies Apollo Tyres, IDFC First Bank, Computer Age Management Services and Kalyan Jewellers India. BLOOMBERG