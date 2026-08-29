Warsh’s inflation warning sets up September showdown for the Fed

The Fed held interest rates steady at its July policy meeting

US Federal Reserve chief Kevin Warsh has affirmed his willingness to act to bring down persistent inflation. PHOTO: REUTERS

FEDERAL Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh’s tough message on inflation has set up the central bank’s September policy meeting as a pivotal moment in its mission to tame prices.

By warning in a speech that price pressures have yet to meaningfully slow, Warsh will have little option, analysts said, but to raise interest rates this year if inflation remains well above the central bank’s 2 per cent target.

Warsh didn’t signal that such a move is a done deal, and some Fed officials continue to say they are willing to wait and assess new data before making any decision.

A downside surprise in August’s consumer price index report, due on Sept 11, would deflate calls for tighter monetary policy, while an upside surprise could lock it in.

Still, with inflation pressures persisting — driven by higher energy costs and soaring demand linked to the artificial intelligence boom — Warsh left little doubt about his willingness to act.

“Here is my standard: We must be confident that underlying inflation is moving to our objective, clearly and at sufficient speed. Otherwise, we have work to do,” Warsh said on Friday at the Fed’s annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

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CPI signal

Economists and investors interpreted those remarks as a threat to raise rates when policymakers next meet on Sept 15-16. Traders increased the implied probability of a rate hike in September to above 50 per cent from around 35 per cent before the speech, based on federal funds futures.

While Fed watchers agreed on the direction of Warsh’s new tilt, they had differing interpretations of how far he went.

“It seems like the markets took it as somewhat hawkish, which I think is fair,” said James Clouse, an economist at the Andersen Institute and former deputy director of the Fed’s division of monetary affairs. “All he said though is that it just means that they have work to do. He didn’t really say anything about the timing.”

Analysts at Barclays and Societe Generale said his remarks increased the likelihood of a quarter-point rate hike at the upcoming September gathering, followed by a second increase in December.

Evercore ISI noted its increased expectations for a hike represented a pivot from the earlier read that recent inflation data would allow the Fed to maintain its holding posture.

Politics still in play

The potential for a hike ahead of midterm elections in November could stoke criticism from President Donald Trump, who appointed Warsh and continues to call for cheaper borrowing costs. Trump lashed out repeatedly at Warsh’s predecessor for not cutting rates fast enough.

Stephanie Roth, chief economist at Wolfe Research, said the speech made a strong case for a September rate increase, though she noted politics remained in play.

“Factoring in Warsh’s relationship with the White House and our prior views on his policy calculus, we put the odds just below 50-50,” she said.

Beyond the near term debate on monetary policy, Warsh used his speech to lay out a framework of his views on both the economy and the drivers of policy. He also directly addressed criticism of his communications style after a shaky press conference in July triggered a bond market rebuke.

Warsh again pledged that policymakers will return inflation to their 2 per cent goal. And that goal, he said, was a firm and fixed target defined by the personal consumption expenditures price index. That level of clarity could allay fears he created in July when he suggested the target could be altered.

The new chairman then said that financial conditions aren’t currently restrictive — another way of saying interest rates aren’t high enough to put downward pressure on inflation.

He added that interest rates are the Fed’s “predominant tool” for achieving its mandate. He had previously described the Fed as having multiple tools for reaching its goals.

His message wasn’t all course correction. Warsh also defended his preference for withholding any signal on the near-term direction for interest rates, known as forward guidance. That practice, he said, can play a positive role during a crisis but can otherwise be misleading for households and businesses.

He also pushed back against calls to explicitly spell out his own near-term outlook for policy. Markets, he said, need to form their own views on the economy.

“I wish our understanding of the economy were so precise as to provide a mechanical, tried-and-true answer,” Warsh said. “But our knowledge just doesn’t extend that far — at least not yet — and the factors most relevant to the proper conduct of monetary policy change over time.”

Global approval

It was a carefully crafted address aimed at providing more, but not too much, information to financial markets, and global peers welcomed it.

“He made some very important points about the framework of monetary policy,” Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told Bloomberg Television. “It was a real speech of real substance.”

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund also praised the remarks.

“He articulated his views on the evolution of monetary policy in a rapidly changing world very clearly,” she said. “And his commitment to price stability, that 2 per cent is the target for the Fed to achieve, was very clear.”

At their July policy meeting, the Fed held interest rates steady, but the decision wasn’t unanimous.

Several officials favoured an interest-rate hike, and another group indicated policy tightening would be necessary if inflation didn’t decline, minutes of the gathering showed. It’s unclear how that division will be resolved in coming months, but Warsh has finally entered the fray.

“I thought he gave a very cogent case for the Fed raising interest rates,” said Loretta Mester, a former president of the Cleveland Fed. “I think the onus now is on people who want to stand pat to make the cogent case for that.” BLOOMBERG