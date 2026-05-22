The Business Times
business-time-50
COMMENTARY
·
SUBSCRIBERS

What the furore over ‘lower-value human capital’ reveals about AI and the future of banking

Lenders are learning that the artificial intelligence transition requires more than charting productivity gains

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Vivien Shiao

Vivien Shiao

Published Fri, May 22, 2026 · 05:37 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Standard Chartered Bank is among the first major global banks to explicitly link planned job cuts to AI adoption.
    • Standard Chartered Bank is among the first major global banks to explicitly link planned job cuts to AI adoption. PHOTO: REUTERS

    AS BANKS around the world wax lyrical about the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, most executives have been careful to frame workforce reductions as part of broader efficiency drives, even as they pour billions of dollars into automation and AI.

    But read between the lines and it becomes clear that even if AI is not the main driver of job cuts, it has certainly given banks the means to trim headcount on a scale not seen in years. 

    More than 10,000 jobs were cut on Wall Street last year – the most since 2016.

    Standard CharteredDBSArtificial IntelligenceWall Street

    TRENDING NOW

    Han Keen Juan, executive chairman, Old Chang Kee says he did not build his curry puff empire alone

    From hawker stall to Enterprise Award winner: How Han Keen Juan scaled the Old Chang Kee empire

    In an Instagram video post, Dr Koh says: "I have been an absent husband, father and son since I stepped into politics in 2015."

    Dr Koh Poh Koon resigns from ministerial roles for ‘family reasons’, will stay on as MP

    The price paid for the Shi family’s latest bungalow purchase in Cluny Hill works out to S$2,295 psf on a land area of 37,036 sq ft.

    Haidilao co-founder’s family buys second bungalow in Cluny Hill for S$85 million

    The authorities say the new measures will not affect the majority of developers, who have delivered “quality private housing projects to homebuyers”. 

    Ban on land sales, new launches for developers that deliver ‘defect-ridden’ projects

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More