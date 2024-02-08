Worldline to lay off 8% of its workforce

Worldline confirms that it has initiated social processes with the relevant employee representative bodies within the Worldline group.
FRENCH digital payments company Worldline said on Wednesday (Feb 7) it would cut its global workforce by around 8 per cent as part of a cost reduction plan initially announced in October.

“Worldline confirms that it has initiated social processes with the relevant employee representative bodies within the Worldline group,” it said in a statement.

The fintech company’s shares sank in October after it shocked investors by cutting full-year targets and announcing that it was cutting ties with some merchants to reduce crime risks.

The news sparked a wider sell-off in the sector which has been struggling as consumers spend less while tougher regulatory scrutiny also looms.

Worldline received a boost last month after French bank Credit Agricole bought a 7 per cent stake in the payments group.

The company confirmed on Wednesday that it expects to deliver 200 million euros run-rate cash costs savings from 2025. REUTERS

