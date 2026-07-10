Yen climbs as Japan lures pension funds into domestic assets

The yen jumped from the weaker side of 162 per dollar to an intraday peak of 161.285. PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON/SINGAPORE] The yen bounced on Friday (Jul 10) on news that Japan plans to encourage pension funds to increase their holdings of domestic financial assets, a move analysts said could offer more support to the battered currency than intervention.

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said the government was pursuing measures that would include encouraging the Government Pension Investment Fund, one of the largest pension funds in the world, to make “substantially greater investments in Japanese financial assets”.

The yen jumped from the weaker side of 162 per dollar to an intraday peak of 161.285. It was last 0.38 per cent stronger at 161.75 per dollar.

“The pension funds are pretty large in size (and) currently, 50 per cent is allocated to foreign investments in their strategic allocation, (so) a shift in that would definitely create a lot more inflows for domestic assets,” said Fabien Yip, a market analyst at IG.

“That’s supportive of the currency and at the same time, also supportive of equities and bonds.”

The rally was broad-based, with the euro and British pound down around 0.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively against the yen. Before Friday’s news, the yen had been languishing near 40-year lows, keeping traders on guard for potential intervention by Japanese authorities. The yen’s rise on Friday in turn pushed the dollar lower, as it fell a touch against a basket of currencies to 100.85. The world’s most traded currency was set to end the week little changed. The euro was steady at US$1.1430, while sterling was 0.16 per cent higher at US$1.3424.

Investors for now seemed to brush off flaring tensions in the Middle East, but the implosion of a ceasefire between the US and Iran has once again cast a cloud over the outlook for energy prices and global inflation.

“The spectre of war still hangs over sentiment,” said Thierry Wizman, global FX and rates strategist at Macquarie Group.

“The question confronting traders is whether Iran is willing to return to large-scale kinetic war with the US and its allies if necessary to strengthen its claim of control over the Strait of Hormuz.” REUTERS