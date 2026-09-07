Yen hits seven-month high; dollar soft ahead of US inflation

The dollar slid to as low as 154.05 yen, its lowest since February. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE/LONDON] The yen surged to a seven-month high on Monday (Sep 7), as traders appeared to reassess their outlook on the embattled currency, thanks to a combination of factors including bets on faster Bank of Japan tightening and expectations that Japanese investors may shift funds home.

The main scheduled event of the week is Friday’s US inflation data, which will help shape the Federal Reserve’s view on an interest-rate hike later in the month, and in turn the direction of the dollar.

The European Central Bank also meets on Thursday, when it is widely expected to raise eurozone rates.

But the focus until then is firmly on the yen. The dollar slid to as low as 154.05 yen, its lowest since February, and was last down 1 per cent on the day at 154.64, having pushed past the lows struck in August after Washington and Tokyo jointly stepped into markets to prop up the yen, which was at 40-year lows at the time.

Much of the yen strength from that intervention unwound fairly quickly, but new tailwinds from capital repatriation, unwinding carry trades and US political pressure are now giving short speculators cause to rethink their long-term game.

Lee Hardman, senior currency analyst at MUFG, said the break past the 155 level seemed to have reinforced traders’ bullish views on the currency.

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“So far this year, when we have seen the yen strengthen following bouts of intervention, that 155 level was where dollar/yen tended to bottom out. Breaking past that level is a bullish signal and we could see further upside for the yen,” he said.

Recent moves have been dramatic; the dollar traded above 160 yen as recently as last Tuesday.

A further factor in the mix was the potential unwinding of yen-funded carry trades, which had been causing the yen to weaken.

Eric Robertsen, global head of research and chief strategist at Standard Chartered, said that while carry trades have been among the strongest macro performers year-to-date despite a surge in borrowing costs globally, the “recent burst” of yen strength is a “potential threat to carry outperformance”.

“If the JPY were to strengthen persistently, this may signal that the increase in JPY and USD rates is starting to trigger a change in asset allocation,” he said.

The dollar’s fall against the yen also knocked the currency a little more broadly. The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.1624, while the pound gained a whisker more to US$1.3536.

And the dollar has an important week, with traders pricing a roughly 57 per cent chance the Federal Reserve will hike rates this month in the wake of Friday’s forecast-beating nonfarm payrolls report.

That has left this week’s inflation data as crucial.

“A hot CPI print would all but seal a September hike and underpin a firmer US dollar. A cooler reading would strengthen the case for a hold and leave the US dollar vulnerable to a dovish Fed repricing,” said Elias Haddad, global head of markets strategy at BBH.

“Even if a September Fed hike becomes a done deal, we doubt the US dollar will make new cyclical highs. Tightening by other major central banks limits policy divergence.” REUTERS