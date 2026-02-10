YouTube star MrBeast acquires financial services firm Step

The company provides savings and investment services, along with helping people under age 18 establish credit

The company plans to offer more consumer products and services to MrBeast fans, who number more than 460 million at his main YouTube channel. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] YouTube star Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson acquired Step, a financial services company catering to young people, through his Beast Industries.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Step provides savings and investment services, along with helping people under age 18 establish credit, according to its website.

The company has raised more than US$500 million and has attracted over seven million users.

“This acquisition positions us to meet our audiences where they are, with practical, technology-driven solutions that can transform their financial futures for the better,” Beast Industries chief executive officer Jeff Housenbold said on Monday (Feb 9).

Beast Industries was valued at US$5.2 billion in 2024. The company plans to offer more consumer products and services to MrBeast fans, who number more than 460 million at his main YouTube channel.

Beast Mobile is the company’s upcoming phone service. BLOOMBERG