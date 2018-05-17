You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Bankruptcy jeopardises RCom's US$3.7b deal; shares plummet

Thu, May 17, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Mumbai

SHARES and bonds of Reliance Communications Ltd tumbled after an Indian tribunal ordered that the wireless carrier be placed in insolvency proceedings, jeopardising its proposed US$3.7 billion asset sale to Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

Shares of RCom, as the company is known, dropped as much as 21 per cent on Wednesday in Mumbai to a record low, while its 2020 dollar bonds plummeted the most in more than seven months.

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal on Tuesday accepted a petition from the Indian unit of network equipment maker Ericsson AB, which is seeking to recover 11.6 billion rupees (S$229 million) in unpaid dues from the telecommunications company controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani.

The court order sets back RCom's planned sale of airwaves, towers and fibre assets to Reliance Jio. RCom can appeal the verdict with a tribunal in New Delhi. BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Keppel unit selling 5 rigs to Borr Drilling for US$745m

Corporate digest

Will CCT divest Twenty Anson?

Venture, recent IPOs among stock changes in MSCI, FTSE indices

Manulife US Reit to raise US$197.2m from 22-for-100 preferential offering

Deliveroo employees to receive shares totalling £10m

Editor's Choice

BT_20180517_GBP_3439615.jpg
May 17, 2018
Stocks

US data fuelling greenback, but outlook lacks consensus

BT_20180517_LNG_3439438.jpg
May 17, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Data analytics and e-platforms changing the commodity sector

BT_20180517_KRFAR17_3439553.jpg
May 17, 2018
Real Estate

Far East bags coveted Holland site for S$1.2b

Most Read

1 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
4 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
5 Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180517_GBP_3439615.jpg
May 17, 2018
Stocks

US data fuelling greenback, but outlook lacks consensus

BT_20180517_KRFAR17_3439553.jpg
May 17, 2018
Real Estate

Far East bags coveted Holland site for S$1.2b

BT_20180517_NEWPARLIA_3439478.jpg
May 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Moderate-growth forecast not cause for worry: PM

BT_20180517_ANWAR2_3439542.jpg
May 17, 2018
Government & Economy

PM Lee to meet Mahathir on Saturday

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening