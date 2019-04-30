Banks lift STI to close above 3,400

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
LED by DBS Group Holdings, the local banks garnered the most attention Monday, all ending at 2019 highs.
Their collective performance during the trading session saw the Straits Times Index (STI) finish at 3,407.02, up 50.07 points or 1.5 per cent. This is the first time that the benchmark
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg