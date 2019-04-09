Banks should worry about Apple Card

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
WHEN the Apple Card was launched a few weeks ago, some pundits were unimpressed with all that fuss.
One analyst guessed that only true-blue Apple fans will sign up for the service, just to get their hands on the physical card made of titanium and their name tattooed on the card with laser
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg