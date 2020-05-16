Banyan Tree posts Q1 loss, to raise S$50.4m in convertible bonds

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
BANYAN Tree Holdings is proposing a renounceable and non-underwritten rights issue of convertible bonds to raise S$50.4 million.
This comes as the hospitality group reported a net loss of S$3.4 million for the first quarter ended March 31, overturning a profit of S$5.2...
