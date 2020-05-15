You are here

Banyan Tree seeks to raise S$50.4m in convertible bond issue

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 1:06 PM
BANYAN Tree Holdings is proposing a renounceable and non-underwritten rights issue of convertible bonds to raise S$50.4 million. 

The bonds will be issued at S$1 each on the basis of six convertible bonds for every 100 existing shares, the mainboard-listed hospitality group announced on Thursday.

They will have a coupon rate of 7.5 per cent per annum and a maturity date of two years. Upon maturity - and unless they are redeemed earlier, converted, purchased or cancelled - Banyan Tree will redeem the bonds at the principal together with accrued interest.

Should bondholders choose, they may convert the bonds at a conversion price of 25 Singapore cents - subject to adjustments. This is a 5.7 per cent discount to Banyan Tree's closing price of 26.5 cents on May 14, or the last traded price before the announcement.

The bulk of the S$49.4 million in net proceeds from the rights issue - or 69.6 per cent - will be used to repay existing bank borrowings and interest costs, while the remaining 30.4 per cent will be used for general working capital and operations.

To demonstrate their support for the rights issue, existing shareholders Ho KwonPing and Qatar Holding have first committed to take up 50 per cent of the issue on a pro-rata basis.

They have also provided an irrevocable undertaking to accept and pay for any excess entitlements that are not taken up.

Mr Ho has an interest of 42.73 per cent in Banyan Tree while Qatar's interest is 24.51 per cent.

Mr Ho and Qatar, as undertaking shareholders, will rank last in priority for the allotment of excess convertible bonds.

Banyan Tree had previously announced cash conservation measures that included unpaid leave for its associates, a wage and hiring freeze, and the suspension of non-critical capital expenditure. It estimates savings of S$70 million from its announced cash conservation measures for FY2020 ending December.

In its Friday announcement, Banyan Tree also said it had seen a 21 per cent decline in revenue for 1QFY2020 to S$64.4 million. It also reported a loss for the quarter of S$3.4 million, versus S$5.2 million in net profit for 1QFY2019.

As at March 31, it had total assets of S$1.7 billion. This included cash and cash equivalents of S$117.1 million and liabilities of S$979.3 million.

After considering its financial position and the difficult operating environment, Banyan Tree said its directors believe the rights issue will "strengthen the group's capital base and provide additional funding for the group's cash flow needs".

Banyan Tree shares were trading down one Singapore cent or 3.8 per cent to 25.5 cents as at 11.21am on Friday, after the announcement. 

