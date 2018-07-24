You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Banyan Tree to sell Seychelles assets for US$70m to Middle East buyer

Tue, Jul 24, 2018 - 11:10 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

BANYAN Tree Holdings on Tuesday said it plans to sell its entire assets portfolio in Seychelles for US$70 million to a buyer from the Middle East, but will continue to manage Banyan Tree Resort Seychelles under a hotel management agreement.

The portfolio comprises the Banyan Tree Resort as well as all the land plots it owns in Seychelles. 

It said the sale is part of the group's strategy on "rebalancing its assets in the normal course of business" and to unlock the value of its mature assets to create greater value from other markets.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Weiye's delisting offer made unconditional

Advance appoints non-executive chairman as CEO, with current chief "redesigned" to be director

Trendlines ends JV agreement with China PE firm

Sembcorp Industries sells stake in China property firm for S$68m

MIT posts 2.7% rise in Q1 DPU

Frasers Centrepoint Trust Q3 DPU up 1.8%

Editor's Choice

BT_20180724_JLAUDIT24_3509096.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services

BT_20180724_MRKOHDZGU_3509236.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him

BP_OCBC_240718_2.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks step up pace of cutting, reskilling tellers

Most Read

No contents
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Horizon Towers_240718_43.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Real Estate

Citing recent cooling measures, Horizon Towers extends tender closing date

BP_Horizon Towers_240718_43.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

fta.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, South America customs union Mercosur start free trade negotiations

Shopmatic 3 easy steps.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Startups

Singapore e-commerce startup Shopmatic expands to the Middle East

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening