Battery maker GP Industries sells land in China for 266m yuan

Wed, Jul 04, 2018 - 9:41 PM
BATTERY maker GP Industries on Wednesday said its unit would sell land and buildings located in Huizhou, the People’s Republic of China, for 266 million yuan (S$54.8 million) to Huizhou Cheng Hong Industrial.

The land and buildings are currently used by the group as a factory and a warehouse for the manufacturing of acoustic and electronic products and a dormitory for its employees. The sale will be done through its unit, GP Electronics (Huizhou). 

GP Industries is the main industrial investment vehicle of Hong Kong-listed Gold Peak Industries (Holdings).

