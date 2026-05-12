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Bayer profit tops estimates on strong crop science performance

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Published Tue, May 12, 2026 · 04:28 PM
    • Bayer says adjusted first-quarter earnings rose to 4.45 billion euros (S$6.65 billion) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.
    • Bayer says adjusted first-quarter earnings rose to 4.45 billion euros (S$6.65 billion) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [BERLIN] Bayer posted better-than-expected profit in the first quarter, driven by a robust performance in its crop-science unit.

    Adjusted first-quarter earnings rose to 4.45 billion euros (S$6.65 billion) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, Bayer said on Tuesday (May 12). That exceeded the 3.9 billion euro consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

    The company confirmed its full-year outlook on a currency-adjusted basis.

    The results come as the German conglomerate navigates a critical phase in efforts to contain mass US litigation tied to its Roundup weedkiller. The saga has haunted the Leverkusen, Germany-based company since its 2018 acquisition of Roundup creator Monsanto and has already cost more than US$10 billion. BLOOMBERG

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