BBR wins contracts to build floating, rooftop solar panels

Mainboard-listed BBR Holdings on Monday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary BBR Greentech has won two contracts to construct solar photovoltaic (PV) systems.

One contract is a tender by national water agency PUB to build two 1.5 megawatt-peak (MWp) floating solar PV systems on Bedok and Lower Seletar reservoirs. The systems will power Bedok Waterworks and the raw water pumping stations at the reservoirs, and together with an existing rooftop solar array at Bedok Waterworks will produce enough green energy to supply 30 per cent of the installations' total energy requirement.

Said Andrew Tan, CEO of BBR: "We are excited about winning the PUB tender as we had previously participated in a floating solar PV testbed project to study the feasibility of this technology on Tengeh Reservoir."

In the other contract, which is for the private sector, BBR will design, supply and install two solar PV systems on the rooftops of two industrial buildings in Marsiling and Benoi Sector.

BBR did not reveal the value of the contracts.

Construction works for both contracts are in progress and the systems are expected to be operational by Q2 2020. The contracts are not expected to have any material financial impact on the earnings of the group for the current financial year ending Dec 31.

BBR shares closed unchanged at S$0.16 before the announcement.