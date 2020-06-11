Behind IRs' shutdowns, teams work feverishly to prepare for reopening

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
THIS was surely not the way Singapore's integrated resorts (IRs) - Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) - had originally wanted to mark their 10th anniversary of operations in Singapore.
2020 was envisioned to be a year of much fanfare and celebration at...
