Behind IRs' shutdowns, teams work feverishly to prepare for reopening

In addition to maintenance work, MBS and RWS staff are redesigning business models to cope with Covid-19 when operations restart
Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Marina Bay Sands has 40 task forces to design and execute ideas for new ways of operating.
PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS

The 100,000 animals at Resorts World Sentosa's S.E.A Aquarium continue to be cared for.
PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA

Singapore

THIS was surely not the way Singapore's integrated resorts (IRs) - Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) - had originally wanted to mark their 10th anniversary of operations in Singapore.

2020 was envisioned to be a year of much fanfare and celebration at...

