Being a good asset manager is like conducting an orchestra: HSBC’s Lim Pang Qi

AS THE chief executive for South-east Asia and Singapore of HSBC Asset Management, Lim Pang Qi’s role is to align the bank’s diverse capabilities to ensure that its teams work in concert when serving clients.

He feels just like a conductor of an orchestra, who needs to have a deep understanding of various instruments and be able to bring them together to make music.

“You might have the best instruments, or a bunch of really good musicians, but if they don’t come together, the music output is not going to be great, and the clients are not going to enjoy it,” said Lim, who has been playing the piano since the age of four.