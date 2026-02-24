Benchmarks necessary as private market assets seek retail participation: MSCI private assets chief

Financial advisers must be equipped to ensure products added to clients’ portfolios are suitable for diversification and liquidity

Luke Flemmer, head of private assets at MSCI, says benchmarking is "really critical" to the private assets market's maturation. PHOTO: MSCI

[SINGAPORE] Retail participation in private market assets is now a reality, with the US opening parts of the asset class to retail investors – and Singapore may not be far behind, with the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s recent consultation on a proposed regulatory framework.

With retail participation, the bar is raised for transparency and analytics in a segment of the market long known for its opacity.

“When you come into retail, there’s a much higher fiduciary obligation of suitability,” Luke Flemmer, head of private assets at MSCI, told The Business Times.