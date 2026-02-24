Benchmarks necessary as private market assets seek retail participation: MSCI private assets chief
Financial advisers must be equipped to ensure products added to clients’ portfolios are suitable for diversification and liquidity
- Luke Flemmer, head of private assets at MSCI, says benchmarking is "really critical" to the private assets market's maturation. PHOTO: MSCI
[SINGAPORE] Retail participation in private market assets is now a reality, with the US opening parts of the asset class to retail investors – and Singapore may not be far behind, with the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s recent consultation on a proposed regulatory framework.
With retail participation, the bar is raised for transparency and analytics in a segment of the market long known for its opacity.
“When you come into retail, there’s a much higher fiduciary obligation of suitability,” Luke Flemmer, head of private assets at MSCI, told The Business Times.
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.