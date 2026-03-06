‘The best risk-return wins’: Partners Group eyes Asia private wealth growth amid private credit jitters

The firm, which has ramped up its Asia team, will engage more distribution partners and launch new products to woo investors

Holders of private wealth are following institutional investors in upping their private market allocations, says Juri Jenkner, president at Partners Group. PHOTO: PARTNERS GROUP

[SINGAPORE] In a polarised geopolitical environment, neutrality can be an advantage for global investors, the president of private-markets firm Partners Group Juri Jenkner said.

In his firm, every investment must pass through a global investments committee that meets every Tuesday. It is when deals compete on risk-return merits – regardless of geography, he told The Business Times.

This means that if a solar plant in India is more attractive because of the costs and favourable weather conditions, it would be judged as a better deal than a solar plant in Germany, which used to be an attractive investment destination years ago because of subsidies.