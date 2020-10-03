Best World drops defamation lawsuit against Bonitas Research

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
THE writ of summons for Best World International's defamation proceedings against short-seller Bonitas Research has expired.
Best World and its founders - Dora Hoan and Doreen Tan - decided not to renew the writ, and thus will not continue with the lawsuit. This is so...
