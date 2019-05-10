You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Best World has until Monday morning to respond to SGX queries

Fri, May 10, 2019 - 11:02 PM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

BEST World International has been granted an extension until 8.30 on Monday morning to answer queries from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) about the relationship between the company and its primary import agents.The extension from the initial Friday deadline was granted at the company's request. It was given so that the company can "prepare and approve an announcement that will fully address the issues raised in the queries", Best World said in a statement on Friday night.SGX's regulatory arm had asked Best World on Thursday: "Please confirm if Koh Kim Chuan, shareholder and legal representative of Changsha Best Commodity Trading Co ... is the brother-in-law of Dora Hoan.""Please state the board's basis for the statement that the primary import agent is an independent party of the group," it added.Also, SGX asked if Changsha Best, the primary import agent, and its directors, substantial shareholders, key management and associates, have any direct or indirect relationship with Best World and its directors and substantial shareholders as well as associates.It also asked when the group commenced dealings with Changsha Best.On Thursday morning, Best World had vouched for Changsha Best's independence while confirming that it was indeed Best World's primary import agent, in response to a professional shortseller Bonitas Research.But an anonymous report by Valiant Varriors later that morning linked Changsha Best to a person named Koh Kim Chuan. A person by that name is married to Mary Huan, believed to be the sister of Best World co-founder Dora Hoan, the report said.SGX Regco suspended trading in Best World shares that afternoon. That suspension will continue until it has completed its investigations into the veracity of the company's China sales.On Thursday, Best World bought back some 4.88 million shares between S$1.32 and S$1.75 to the tune of S$7.77 million, according to the daily share buyback notice.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Tee International to sell 28% stake in Tee Land for S$18.7m

Centurion Q1 net profit falls 13.7% to S$7.9m on higher costs, expenses

No Signboard sinks into the red with Q2 net loss of S$337,500

ThaiBev Q2 net profit down 12% to 5.79b baht

EC World Reit posts rise in Q1 DPU to 1.501 Singapore cents

SIA Engineering Q4 net profit falls 12.3% to S$49.3m

Editor's Choice

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

BP_Genting Singapore_100519_10.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Genting Singapore Q1 net profit falls 5% on lower gaming revenue

Most Read

1 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
2 Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation
3 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank
4 SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?
5 MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_LyftUber_100519_13.jpg
May 10, 2019
Garage

Uber valued at US$82b in IPO as market jitters, Lyft woes weigh

file743599ujt1518dg2b4v0.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says it could get up to S$500m from Oyster Bay Fund

Grain2.jpg
May 10, 2019
Garage

Singapore food tech startup Grain bags US$10m in Series B funding led by Singha Ventures

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening