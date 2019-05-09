Best World Q1 net profit up 79% to S$10.3m

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
BEST World International on Wednesday posted a 79 per cent jump in net profit for the first quarter to S$10.3 million from S$5.8 million a year ago, on strong sales growth across most of the group's markets.
Earnings per share for the three months to March 31 was 1.88
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg