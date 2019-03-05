You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Best World says franchise sales-related expenses helped drive increase in 2018 payables

Tue, Mar 05, 2019 - 9:42 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SALES-related expenses from its franchise segment, higher accruals for commissions and convention expenses drove Best World International's trade and other payables to more than double in 2018, the direct-selling company said late Monday.

In its latest results for the year ended Dec 31, 2018, Best World reported traded and other payables of S$95.1 million as at year-end, up from S$45.9 million as at end-2017. Responding to queries by the Singapore Exchange (SGX), Best World noted that its franchise business only began in June 2018, and there were therefore no franchise sales-related expenses in 2017.

Sales related expenses incurred on marketing support and expansion related services for its franchise business, such as providing training services, organising marketing events and customer support services of S$3.7 million payable to third-party vendors, were recorded as distribution costs in its income statement, the company explained.

In another part of its response explaining how distribution costs tripled to S$40.8 million, Best World said it incurred sales-related expenses to third-party vendors for those same services amounting to S$12.1 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Payables also included S$10.9 million of sales rebates and allowances on franchisees' sales that are payable to franchisees and workshops, but these were netted off against revenue instead of being booked under distribution costs. This follows Best World's adoption of Singapore Financial Reporting Standards regarding the way it treats revenue from contracts with customers.

Best World said payables accrued as at Dec 31, 2018 will be paid in 2019.

In response to another query as to why cost of sales fell to S$59 million in FY2018 from S$68 million in FY2017 despite a 24 per cent increase in revenue, Best World said its export agent for China placed advance orders for three to six months in Q4 2017 in anticipation of the transition to the franchise model. Accordingly, the cost of sales recorded by the group in the first half of 2018 was significantly lower, resulting in a drop in cost of sales for FY2018.

Shares in Best World traded at S$2.37 at 9.35am on Tuesday, down 0.8 per cent or 2 Singapore cents, after Best World's statement. The FTSE ST All-Share Index was down 0.3 per cent to 787.27 at the same time.

Companies & Markets

Moody's downgrades China Jinjiang Environment's corporate family rating, USD bond

Far East Group to buy air-con engineering firm with S$7m cash, share issuance

8Telecom sees executive director changes amid board reshuffle

UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

Will DBS be third time lucky in transforming its retail equities strategy?

Novo Tellus eyes cloud megatrend with S$12m bet on Procurri

Editor's Choice

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

BT_20190305_GCUBP5_3713614.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will DBS be third time lucky in transforming its retail equities strategy?

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

BT_20190305_LTSCB5_3713639.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart sees more cost cuts, but plans for growth in Singapore

Mar 5, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust, Declout, China Jinjiang, Far East Group

BT_20190305_CRROY5_3713589.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Life & Culture

Former BT editor Roy Mackie dies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening