Best World shares sag after CLSA flags challenges in China

Singapore
BEST World shares fell 5.91 per cent on Tuesday after CLSA wrote in a report that consumer interest for the group's flagship skincare brand in China trails its strong sales revenue.
They closed 13 cents lower at S$2.07, with 5.6 million shares changing hands.
The
