Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices

BEST World International is appointing an independent reviewer to scrutinise its business and accounting practices, after The Business Times raised concerns last week over the challenges in tracking sales of its DR's Secret line of premium skincare products in China.

The findings from the independent reviewer will be published and reported to Best World's audit committee, as well as to the Singapore Exchange RegCo, Best World said on Saturday night.

The company's auditors, Ernst & Young, have also laid out an audit plan for the group's financial statements for the year ended Dec 31, 2018, which will include reviewing samples of revenue contracts and reviewing relationships with customers for evidence of related party sales.

In China, where Best World has adopted a franchise model since the second quarter of 2018, "EY will also consider conducting site visits at BWL Lifestyle Centers operated by franchisees on a sample basis, and will request confirmations from franchisees on sales transactions with the group", the group added.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

These planned audit procedures are "appropriate to ensure the occurrence, completeness and measurement of revenue recognised by the group", Best World's board of directors believes.

The auditor typically signs off on Best World's audited group financial results in early April, ahead of its annual shareholder meeting. Updates on the independent review will be shared in due course.

Both the audit report and independent review will be watched closely by investors.

This is because Best World's unique distribution model for DR's Secret in China gives outsiders limited visibility over how its franchisees operate and record sales. In the past, Best World has used the term "social selling" to describe how its franchisees operate.

Best World clarified on Saturday: "The group does not directly conduct any sales transactions in China through online stores or social media, including Taobao. The products are primarily distributed in China by franchisees directly to consumers through BWL Lifestyle Centres in China...

"Franchisees may also use online and social media platforms as communication tools, which, for example, enables customers to send messages through platforms like Wechat to franchisees to place orders informally, make payments separately by bank transfer or onlinemoney transfer platforms, and arrange for delivery or pick-up of such products at BWL Lifestyle Centres."

Last week, BT wrote that not a single one of Best World's franchisees is listed on the company website. Generally, its retail locations in China are exceptionally hard for consumers to track down.

Since the BT story ran, Best World has listed the addresses of 33 BWL Lifestyle Centres on its website. It said it has 33 franchisees now, up from 28 at the end of 2018. However, the registered names of the franchisees have not been disclosed, and Best World's management did not immediately respond to a request for disclosure sent by BT last Thursday.

On Saturday, Best World also clarified the payment terms and accounting treatment for its 33 franchisees: "Generally, franchisees pay the group for the products in cash before delivery, though the group may consider extending credit terms to franchisees on a case by case basis."

It added: "The group is not responsible for the accounting and sales records of the franchisees, who are independent third parties."

Best World records revenue at the time its products are sold to the franchisees, and 66 per cent of total group revenue comes from sales to the China franchisees. At least one analysts has pointed to challenges reconciling between upfront sales figures (to franchisees) and underlying consumer demand in China.

Best World said on Saturday: "As at 31 December 2018, the group had worked with each of the 28 franchisees signed in 2018 for an average period of five years... The company periodically visits the franchisees to understand their operating conditions and the market demands for the products."

Best World added that it had engaged a third party internal controls consultant firm to review the group’s internal controls policies with respect to entity-level controls, including accounting and cash management procedures. It did not identify the firm.

This firm conducted physical inspections of 10 BWL Lifestyle Centres operated by franchisees and performed "certain agreed upon procedures", Best World said. These included background and qualification checks, reviews of sales and promotions records, inspection of inventory and compliance management systems, as well as license reviews.

Best World also confirmed on Saturday that the direct selling license it obtained in 2016 covers only "certain health supplement products over a limited geographical space in China", and does not cover its DR's Secret skincare line.

Direct selling, in which companies recruit sales promoters to sell products directly to end consumers outside the companies' fixed outlets, is a regulated activity in China, as part of a broader crackdown on illegal pyramid schemes.

"Since obtaining the direct selling licence in 2016, the group has not conducted any sales in reliance of the direct selling licence," Best World explained: "The group considered transitioning the export model to the direct selling model in China, which would require the expansion of the coverage of the group’s direct selling licences, as well as establishing service outlets in every district of every city in which the products are distributed due to legal requirements relating to direct selling in China. This was considered inefficient, costly and may inevitably lead to market competition between the company and the existing primary distributors."

The group added that it had obtained legal advice from its legal counsel that the operation of the franchise model is lawful. It did not identify its legal counsel, except to say that it was one of the largest law firms in China.

Best World had been audited by RSM Chio Lim since 2003, until it was replaced by EY in 2017, with EY partner Ang Chuen Beng as lead engagement partner. At the time, Best World's audit committee explained that a periodic rotation of auditors would enable the company to benefit from fresh perspectives and enhance the value of the audit.

Trading in shares of Best World will resume on Monday. Best World had requested a trading halt on Monday after its shares fell 16.62 per cent on Monday to prepare a clarification announcement to address the matters discussed in the BT report published that day, titled “Sales of DR’s Secret in China: Best World’s best-kept secret?”.