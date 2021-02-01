You are here

Better tech stock valuations on public market vs private market

Private firms tend to use US benchmarks for valuations; local market influences how much a company is worth
Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 5:50 AM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

BT_20210201_CTLWS_4430048.jpg
Tech companies usually steer away from public markets to avoid the scrutiny with being listed, and for greater flexibility, says Loke Wai San, founder and managing partner of Novo Tellus Capital Partners.
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

AS tech stocks continue to rally amid the ongoing pandemic, founder and managing partner of Novo Tellus Capital Partners, Loke Wai San, is seeing better valuations in Singapore's public market than in the private market.

Founders of tech companies in particular tend to...

