🐺 Beware the inflated job title

The hilarious proclamation by a KTV lounge patron that “we aren’t gangsters, we’re ACS boys” got me thinking about how people working in dubious professions can learn to market themselves, and we took a dig at this on Instagram.

But even outside of dodgy jobs, isn’t that what everyone in the corporate world does? How many times have you read through an entire job description but still have absolutely no clue as to what the role’s about?

For example, take this job ad for the role of Project Management Office Lead, Customer Growth Engine at a tech company.

Leaving aside the mouthful of a job title, the responsibilities stated include owning “the pipeline governance cadence across CE, Sales, RSO, and Customer Experience” and establishing “regular roll-ups of business growth data and account insight”.

Huh?

To someone with 12 years of project management experience – for whom that hiring notice was written for – owning “the pipeline governance cadence” may be a perfectly comprehensible description.

But we also belong to a world where fresh graduates are given fancy-sounding titles previously reserved for the top brass.

🕳️ A director of no one