You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Beware 'value traps' in bargain bins: fund managers

Tue, Dec 11, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

2018-10-16T030025Z_2006105977_RC11E19B9E00_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-DAILYLIFE.JPG
It does take courage to buy value stocks, Andrew Lyddon, an equity fund manager at Schroders, said at the November Schroders International Media Conference 2018 in London.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

IT does take courage to buy value stocks, Andrew Lyddon, an equity fund manager at Schroders, said at the November Schroders International Media Conference 2018 in London. While a market correction can translate into higher odds of oversold stocks and overpriced risks, it also

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181211_LMXVALUE_3640093.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts

BT_20181211_LSPRIVATE11_3639983.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore private banks target Middle East, NRI clients

BT_20181211_LLNICO_3640017.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nico Steel forges ahead with new higher-margin strategy

Most Read

1 Diesel-loaded tankers stranded in Asia as buyers retreat; rates jump
2 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
3 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
4 Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out
5 Failure to recognise vulnerabilities behind my error in Noble
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181211_LMXVALUE_3640093.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts

BT_20181211_LSPRIVATE11_3639983.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore private banks target Middle East, NRI clients

BT_20181211_NBBREXIT11UXRX_3640127.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Britain's PM May calls off key vote on her Brexit deal

CHINA-US-TRADE-DIPLOMACY-041207.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade tensions seen among 2019's top business risks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening