Beware 'value traps' in bargain bins: fund managers

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
IT does take courage to buy value stocks, Andrew Lyddon, an equity fund manager at Schroders, said at the November Schroders International Media Conference 2018 in London. While a market correction can translate into higher odds of oversold stocks and overpriced risks, it also
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg