Beyond Asia, BreadTalk has sights set on Europe and US

Mon, Dec 10, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Mr Chu is cognisant that as the company spreads its wings across Asia and beyond, it needs to work even harder to preserve the BreadTalk identity.
PHOTO: DIN TAI FUNG

London

HENRY Chu, the chief executive officer of Singapore's BreadTalk Group, is more than confident of where he wants to steer the SGX-listed company over the next five to 10 years.

Under his watch, he hopes to achieve a S$1 billion market capitalisation (it is currently trending

