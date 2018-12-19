You are here

BH Global secures 2 contracts worth S$7.6m

Wed, Dec 19, 2018 - 9:16 PM
BH Global Corporation said on Wednesday that it has bagged two contracts totalling S$7.6 million. The first contract is for the supply of cables for a FPSO (floating production storage and offloading vessel) project to a repeat customer, and the second is for the supply of LED lighting systems to an overseas customer.

BH Global provides supply chain management, security and manufacturing solutions to marine and offshore industries.

The contract wins are expected to be delivered in 2019, said BH Global.

The group said it is building on its strength in LED lighting systems to secure more orders. Its new LED factory in Kunshan was completed in Q4 of 2018, and will commence production in 2019.

