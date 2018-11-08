You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

BHG Retail Reit reports 5.7% drop in DPU for Q3

Thu, Nov 08, 2018 - 7:08 PM
michquah@sph.com.sg@MichelleQuahBT

BHG Retail Real Estate Investment Trust (BHG Retail Reit) has reported a distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.33 Singapore cents for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2018, down 5.7 per cent from the 1.41 Singapore cents reported the year before.

Its gross revenue was up 5.1 per cent to S$17.3 million, from S$16.5 million.

Its net property income was 3.5 per cent higher at $10.9 million, compared to $10.5 million a year ago.

Distributable income slipped 0.8 per cent to $5.1 million.

BHG Retail Reit's manager said that despite persistent uncertainties in the international trade environment and ongoing economic reforms in China, China's retail outlook remains positive. 

"Looking ahead, the Reit’s strategy remains committed to drive growth organically, pursue potential accretive acquisitions, and deliver long term sustainable returns to our unitholders," it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector

BT_20181108_GCFORUM8_3611011.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Soaring US deficit a negative for equities: BlackRock chief

BP_Hi-P_081118_9.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

US-China row hits Hi-P Q3 profits

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
3 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
4 In blow to Trump, Democrats seize US House control; Republicans retain Senate
5 Banks set to deliver fatter margins in coming quarters
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc72o8agjr6l03wcgwjc2_doc72nntzxnuv91e8cbd8f5.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Startups

Grab partners Thailand's KBank to launch e-wallet in 2019, gets US$50m investment from bank

doc72ocek601j4g1jnn3gs_doc72fpkzq1rw511i98on8u.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Temasek unit invest in capital markets platform iSTOX

BP_Singtel_081118_25.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q2 profit plunges 77% to S$667m on absence of year-ago exceptional gain

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening