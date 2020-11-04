Biden victory seen as positive for Asian equities: analysts

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
A VICTORY by Democratic candidate Joe Biden over President Donald Trump in the US election will be seen as positive for Asia equities, said DBS Group Research on Tuesday.
In a monthly strategy report, the research team noted that Mr Biden is likely to end the United...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes