From billionaires to towkay heirs: UBS widens Singapore wealth push

The Swiss banking giant is sharpening its focus on clients with at least US$2 million in investable wealth

Patricia Quek, UBS’ business sector head for Singapore and Malaysia, likens discovering its offerings to using an Apple smartphone for the first time. PHOTO: UBS

[SINGAPORE] UBS, long associated with managing the fortunes of billionaires, is casting its net wider in Singapore.

The Swiss bank is sharpening its focus on clients with at least US$2 million in investable wealth, as the region produces more millionaires and established fortunes are divided among a new generation of heirs.

“We’re at the heart of where wealth is growing, and we’re in a good position to capture it,” said Patricia Quek, UBS’ business sector head for Singapore and Malaysia, in an interview with The Business Times.