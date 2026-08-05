The Business Times
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From billionaires to towkay heirs: UBS widens Singapore wealth push

The Swiss banking giant is sharpening its focus on clients with at least US$2 million in investable wealth

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Renald Yeo

Renald Yeo

Published Wed, Aug 5, 2026 · 02:59 PM
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    • Patricia Quek, UBS’ business sector head for Singapore and Malaysia, likens discovering its offerings to using an Apple smartphone for the first time.
    • Patricia Quek, UBS’ business sector head for Singapore and Malaysia, likens discovering its offerings to using an Apple smartphone for the first time. PHOTO: UBS

    [SINGAPORE] UBS, long associated with managing the fortunes of billionaires, is casting its net wider in Singapore.

    The Swiss bank is sharpening its focus on clients with at least US$2 million in investable wealth, as the region produces more millionaires and established fortunes are divided among a new generation of heirs.

    “We’re at the heart of where wealth is growing, and we’re in a good position to capture it,” said Patricia Quek, UBS’ business sector head for Singapore and Malaysia, in an interview with The Business Times.

    UBSglobal wealthWealth managementPrivate wealth

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