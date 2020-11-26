Biolidics' Covid-19 test kits to be distributed and used in Indonesia

Get our introductory offer at only
CATALIST-LISTED medtech firm Biolidics on Thursday said its Covid-19 antibody test kits had, on Wednesday, obtained authorisation from the Indonesian health authorities for distribution and use in Indonesia.
The authorisation remains valid until Nov 25, 2021. The validity period may be...
