You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Biolidics' Covid-19 test kits to be distributed and used in Indonesia

Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 9:59 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

CATALIST-LISTED medtech firm Biolidics on Thursday said its Covid-19 antibody test kits had, on Wednesday, obtained authorisation from the Indonesian health authorities for distribution and use in Indonesia.

The authorisation remains valid until Nov 25, 2021. The validity period may be...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Far East Orchard buys third student accommodation property in Bristol

SPH plans to grow its recurring property income

DBS supports social enterprises through S$9m in grants and loans

Keppel O&M unit secures S$100m contract for FPSO project

SPH Reit to focus on 'providing sustainable rental income'

LMIRT draws SGX query after volume surge

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2020 09:41 PM
Transport

Aviation bodies seek airport slots waiver for much of 2021

[PARIS] Global aviation heavyweights led by airline body Iata are pushing to suspend airport slot access rules until...

Nov 26, 2020 09:38 PM
Companies & Markets

Far East Orchard buys third student accommodation property in Bristol

REAL estate firm Far East Orchard has acquired its third purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) property in...

Nov 26, 2020 09:29 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH plans to grow its recurring property income

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) is looking to increase recurring income from its property segments, which include the...

Nov 26, 2020 09:21 PM
Government & Economy

China points overseas as source of coronavirus

[SHANGHAI] As global Covid-19 infections surge, China is pushing a narrative via state media that the virus existed...

Nov 26, 2020 08:04 PM
Consumer

AstraZeneca faces more vaccine questions after manufacturing error

[LONDON] AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, among the front-runners in the quest to deliver a Covid-19...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Credit Bureau Asia's IPO to sell 58m shares at S$0.93 each

Amazon's cloud service back up after widespread outage

LTA awards S$932.8m contract to build Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link

Broker's take: UOBKH initiates 'buy' on Nanofilm due to unique tech, superior margin

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for