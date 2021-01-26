Biolidics gets confirmation to market, sell Covid-19 antigen test kit in the EU

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
MEDTECH firm Biolidics on Monday launched a Covid-19 antigen test kit which can be marketed and sold in the European Union (EU).
The raw materials of the antigen test kit, named ClearEpi SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test Kit (ClearEpi ART), are sourced from JOYSBIO (Tianjin) Biotechnology Co...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes