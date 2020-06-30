Biolidics shares sink 22% after calling off US sales of Covid-19 test kits

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
BIOLIDICS shares sank 22 per cent on Monday after the Catalist-listed firm announced on Sunday that it had mutually agreed with Aytu BioScience to terminate a distribution agreement for its Covid-19 antibody test kits in the US, amid increased competition for such kits.
...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes