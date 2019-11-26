Biolidics ties up with Japan's Sysmex to develop cancer diagnostic test

CANCER diagnostics company Biolidics has inked a definitive agreement with Japan-based healthcare group Sysmex to jointly develop a liquid biopsy cancer diagnostic test. A liquid biopsy is a test done on a sample of blood to look for cancer cells.

Sysmex, which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, is one of the leading suppliers of haematology products. Haematology is the branch of medicine involving the study and treatment of diseases relating to the blood.

Sysmex supplies healthcare products and services to customers in more than 190 countries. Biolidics and Sysmex have been collaborating since 2016 for research and development.

Under the definitive agreement, both companies will combine their technologies to come up with a laboratory-developed test with an established workflow process.

The test, which will use just a small amount of blood sample, will be clinically validated by SAM Laboratory, an internationally accredited clinical laboratory owned by Clearbridge Health, Biolidics' controlling shareholder.

Upon successful validation, Biolidics will commercialise and market the jointly-developed cancer diagnostic test in Asia, outside of Japan.