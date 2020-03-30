You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Biolidics to launch Covid-19 rapid test kit in April

Mon, Mar 30, 2020 - 6:45 PM
UPDATED Mon, Mar 30, 2020 - 7:31 PM
oliviapoh@sph.com.sg

CANCER-DIAGNOSTICS company Biolidics on Monday announced that it has launched a rapid test kit for Covid-19, which is expected to be available by end April.

Biolidics said its novel coronavirus test can detect Covid-19 using serum, plasma or whole blood samples with an accuracy of more than 95 per cent in 10 minutes, and has received provisional authorisation from Singapore's Health Sciences Authority for use here. 

Biolidics declined to reveal the cost of the test kits, but noted that it would be “more affordable than what is in the market”. 

Currently, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing is used to confirm patients with Covid-19. The swab test usually requires laboratory specialists and dedicated medical testing equipment, and the entire process requires at least three hours. Accuracy levels stand at 99 per cent.

Biolidics’ rapid test kit will allow for more effective and efficient decentralised screening among suspected patients, it said, adding that this makes it suitable for screening of suspected patients during border entry, or in potential Covid-19 clusters. 

SEE ALSO

US crude dips below US$20 as lockdowns hit demand

Its interim chief executive  Leong Man Chun said in a statement on Monday that the test kit will also allow for point-of-care testing for a larger pool of clusters. 

“With faster and accurate results, it can guide treatment decisions and further enhance public-safety measures,” he said. 

The company is still working closely with partner Clearbridge Health to obtain approval from health authorities in Asia - particularly in Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia and Hong Kong - for the use of this rapid test kit, it said in a statement.

Other kits on the market include the VereCoV detection kit by Veredus Labs, a diagnostic test developed by scientists at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star), another by Acumen Research Laboratories that can analyse at least 24 patient samples at a time, and a serological test developed by researchers at the Duke-NUS Medical School that can establish links between coronavirus patients.

 

 

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 30, 2020 07:14 PM
Energy & Commodities

US crude dips below US$20 as lockdowns hit demand

[LONDON] Oil prices fell sharply on Monday, with US crude briefly dropping below US$20 and Brent hitting its lowest...

Mar 30, 2020 06:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Singtel raises S$2m to support vulnerable groups and healthcare workers during Covid-19

SINGTEL has raised a total of S$2 million to help vulnerable groups and healthcare workers during the Covid-19...

Mar 30, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Mar 30, 2020 06:27 PM
Stocks

STI closes 4.5% lower on Monday

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) fell on Monday after relief from last week's global fiscal support measures...

Mar 30, 2020 06:23 PM
Consumer

AstraZeneca scores win as diabetes drug shown to slow kidney disease

[BENGALURU] AstraZeneca's diabetes treatment Farxiga has proven to be "overwhelmingly" effective at slowing chronic...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.