You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Biolidics to raise S$3.1m from share placement for expansion

Mon, Mar 16, 2020 - 8:44 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

CANCER diagnostics company Biolidics on Monday said it will undertake a share placement to raise about S$3.1 million to fuel its business expansion and pursue new growth opportunities.

The Catalist-listed company will issue about 17.9 million new ordinary shares at 17.5 Singapore cents each.

This issue price represents about a 7.3 per cent discount to the counter's volume weighted average price of 18.88 Singapore cents per share for all trades done on Friday.

Most of the 21 subscribers in the placement are private investors. The majority are also existing shareholders with stakes in Biolidocs ranging from 0.02 per cent to 2.3 per cent, and the remaining nine will become new shareholders.

After the placement, the subscribers will hold stakes ranging from 0.04 per cent to 2.91 per cent in Biolidics.

SEE ALSO

Short-term visitors in Singapore must pay for Covid-19 treatment

The only company among the placees is Kenyon, a Singapore-incorporated firm with businesses in building construction, engineering design and consulting activities. Kenyon will pay S$350,000 to increase its stake in Biolidics to 2.91 per cent from its current 2.3 per cent shareholding.

The placement shares in total represent some 7.36 per cent of Biolidics' existing share capital, and will represent about 6.86 per cent of its enlarged share capital.

Biolidics said that each of the subscribers had previously expressed an interest to invest or further invest in the company. Biolidics independently approached these subscribers.

The company also said it understands that the subscribers are participating in the placement "purely for financial investment purposes".

Of the S$3.1 million in estimated net proceeds, Biolidics intends to use around half of it - about S$1.6 million - to expand the group's presence in its existing markets and into new market segments, and to establish new sales channels.

About S$792,000 or roughly one-quarter of the net proceeds will go into expanding the company's businesses through investments, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and/or strategy collaborations with third parties.

The remaining S$711,000 or about 23 per cent of the net proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes.

Shares of Biolidics closed flat at 20.5 Singapore cents on Friday. 

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 16, 2020 08:37 AM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines offers fee waivers, flexible rebooking amid virus outbreak

WITH immediate effect, Singapore Airlines (SIA) is waiving all rebooking fees for tickets issued on or before March...

Mar 16, 2020 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei drifts lower as investors await Bank of Japan meeting

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei stocks index opened higher but immediately drifted lower on Monday, as investors waited...

Mar 16, 2020 08:19 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong's central bank cuts base rate to 0.86% after Federal Reserve move

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) lowered its base rate charged through the overnight discount...

Mar 16, 2020 07:39 AM
Banking & Finance

Bank of Japan says will strive to maintain smooth market functioning

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan will strive to maintain smooth market functioning even though no specific country, region...

Mar 16, 2020 07:08 AM
Banking & Finance

Australia's RBA to provide banking system with extra cash

[SYDNEY] Australia's central bank will provide the banking system with extra liquidity through its market operations...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.