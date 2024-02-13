BlackBerry to lay off more staff in cost-cutting drive

Published Tue, Feb 13, 2024 · 9:51 am
Blackberry in December scrapped its IPO plans for its Internet of Things (IoT) business, but still expects to split the IoT and cybersecurity businesses into fully standalone divisions.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Blackberry

CANADA’S BlackBerry said on Monday it was targeting an additional increase of US$100 million in its annual profit as the cybersecurity firm slashes costs, including reducing workforce.

The company’s new target is in addition to a $50 million annualised cost reduction plan announced and 200 job cuts in the prior quarter.

The company, which also makes the QNX and IVY platforms used in automotive applications, in December scrapped its initial public offering (IPO) plans for its Internet of Things (IoT) business, but still expects to split the IoT and cybersecurity businesses into fully standalone divisions.

Leadership teams for both divisions have been established, BlackBerry said, adding that it is in talks with a leading external consulting firm with the unit separation in progress.

It added that the company is reducing costs further in the current quarter, with additional layoffs in the cybersecurity business, which is set to provide yearly savings of about US$27 million. REUTERS

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Brokers’ take: RHB downgrades Manulife US Reit to ‘trading buy’; cuts NPI forecasts

Franklin Templeton files for spot Ethereum ETF

Hunt for ‘next Nvidia’ draws options traders to Arm’s soaring stock

Asia: Markets rise as traders return, eyes on US data

Gold trades in tight range ahead of key US inflation data

Aston Martin is in talks to tackle US$1.4 billion debt pile

Breaking News

Most Popular