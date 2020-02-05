You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

BlackGold seeks to raise up to S$25m in bond issue to 3 investors

Wed, Feb 05, 2020 - 10:28 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

BLACKGOLD Natural Resources is looking to raise up to S$25 million by issuing interest-free convertible bonds to three investors, to finance new plans for the business. 

The Catalist-listed coal mining company proposed issuing three investors - Jinzhou Business Investment Logistics Co, Atrium Asia Capital Partners and Kingpin Investment - bonds which can be converted into new shares at a price of S$0.015 apiece.

The price was agreed by the parties at arm's length, and represents a premium of about 16.28 per cent to the volume-weighted average price of S$0.0129 for trades done on BlackGold shares on the Singapore Exchange on Jan 28.

The conversion shares would represent about 166.05 per cent of the existing share capital and 58.75 per cent of the enlarged issued sharecapital of the company. 

So far, Jinzhou Business Investment Logistics Co has undertaken to BlackGold not to exercise its conversion right if it ends up with a 30 per cent or larger stake in the latter after the conversion. 

SEE ALSO

BlackGold suspends trading pending announcement

This comes as BlackGold has entered into an offtake agreement to supply Xiamen Runpu Import and Export Co with at least 4.8 million tonnes of thermal coal for one year. Xiamen Runpu is majority owned by Chinese state-owned enterprise Hua Kong Group. 

BlackGold also entered into an exclusive agreement to manage and operate four thermal coal concessions, with a land size of approximately 10,000 hectares, in West Kalimantan. 

The exclusive agreement is for 10 years, and the group aims to obtain the relevant licences in Indonesia to begin mining and production operations by Sept 30. 

The group has also signed a binding memorandum of understanding to make Sany Intelligent Mining Technology its primary mining services provider.

Companies & Markets

Elite Commercial Reit IPO's public offer oversubscribed

Debao seeks more time for results release as travel curbs hit finance team

282 shareholders to get nothing under LifeBrandz' 50:1 share consolidation

Troubled Ezra Holdings files for judicial management

Memstar's transfer of listing status to TBN hits roadblock

Broker's take: UOB Kay Hian initiates coverage on Food Empire with 'buy', S$0.89 target price

BREAKING

Feb 5, 2020 10:15 PM
Government & Economy

ECB's Lagarde warns coronavirus adds to economic uncertainty

[FRANKFURT] European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said her institution is on watch as the coronavirus...

Feb 5, 2020 10:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Elite Commercial Reit IPO's public offer oversubscribed

ELITE Commercial Reit's bet to launch its initial public offering (IPO) amid market uncertainty may have paid off,...

Feb 5, 2020 10:00 PM
Banking & Finance

Thailand's largest IPO braves market, priced near top of range

[SINGAPORE] Thailand's largest retailer, Central Retail Corp, priced its initial public offering (IPO) near the top...

Feb 5, 2020 09:45 PM
Transport

German car sales plunge as new pollution rules bite

[BERLIN] German car sales fell sharply in January, official data showed Wednesday, hit by the coming into force of...

Feb 5, 2020 09:16 PM
Government & Economy

Modi promises 'grand' Hindu temple at flashpoint site

[NEW DELHi] The construction of a grand Hindu temple at holy site bitterly contested with Muslims moved a step...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly