You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

BlackGold suspends trading pending announcement

Mon, Feb 03, 2020 - 9:40 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

COAL mining firm BlackGold Natural Resources on Monday morning requested an immediate suspension in the trading of its shares.

The voluntary suspension comes as the company is finalising an announcement pertaining to “certain agreements executed” by BlackGold, it said in a filing before the market opened.

Prior to this, the Catalist-listed company had requested a trading halt on Jan 29. The counter last closed at 1.5 Singapore cents on Jan 28, up 0.2 cent or 13 per cent on the day.

On Jan 14, BlackGold had said that its unusual price and volume movements on the same day might have been due to the fact that the company was actively exploring potential corporate funding exercises. Its shares had surged 25 per cent or 0.3 Singapore cent to finish at 1.5 cents on Jan 14, with 63 million shares changing hands.

BREAKING

Feb 3, 2020 09:37 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open lower as investors await China market's reopen; STI down 0.8%

SINGAPORE shares started the week lower, before the Chinese market reopens after an extended closure following the...

Feb 3, 2020 09:32 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares down at Monday's open

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 10.4...

Feb 3, 2020 09:12 AM
Companies & Markets

Vallianz expects to complete IPT policy review by Feb 29

CATALIST-LISTED Vallianz Holdings expects to complete a review of its interested person transactions (IPT) policy by...

Feb 3, 2020 09:12 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SembMarine, SIA, Ascendas Reit, Sarine, Pacific Star, Lifebrandz

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

Feb 3, 2020 09:04 AM
Garage

WeWork picks real estate veteran Sandeep Mathrani as new chief executive

[NEW YORK] WeWork named Sandeep Mathrani as its new chief executive officer (CEO), tapping an experienced real...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly