BlackGold suspends trading pending announcement

COAL mining firm BlackGold Natural Resources on Monday morning requested an immediate suspension in the trading of its shares.

The voluntary suspension comes as the company is finalising an announcement pertaining to “certain agreements executed” by BlackGold, it said in a filing before the market opened.

Prior to this, the Catalist-listed company had requested a trading halt on Jan 29. The counter last closed at 1.5 Singapore cents on Jan 28, up 0.2 cent or 13 per cent on the day.

On Jan 14, BlackGold had said that its unusual price and volume movements on the same day might have been due to the fact that the company was actively exploring potential corporate funding exercises. Its shares had surged 25 per cent or 0.3 Singapore cent to finish at 1.5 cents on Jan 14, with 63 million shares changing hands.