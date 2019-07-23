You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

BlackRock becomes substantial shareholder of Venture Corp

Tue, Jul 23, 2019 - 6:46 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

ASSET manager BlackRock Inc is now deemed a substantial shareholder of Venture Corporation, after related entity the PNC Financial Services Group became a substantial shareholder through a share purchase on July 19.

Venture reported this in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday, saying that PNC acquired about 525,400 Venture shares last Friday. This increased PNC's shareholding in the electronics manufacturing services provider to 5.16 per cent.

According to PNC's 2018 annual report, it has a substantial minority equity interest in BlackRock.

As a result, BlackRock holds a deemed interest in Venture because it has indirect control of an entity that holds direct interest in Venture.

Venture shares closed up 25 Singapore cents or 1.62 per cent to S$15.67 on Tuesday before the announcement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Attilan says not able to provide reasonable exit offer for delisting

SCI unit divests stake in Chinese wastewater treatment plant operator

Fragrance Group to launch Jervois Treasures in Tanglin at prices starting from S$1.37m

DLF Holdings warns of H1 loss on tough operating environment

Corn refiner Luzhou Bio-Chem warns of Q2 loss

Alliance Mineral requests trading halt pending an announcement

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_230719_8.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Tag-team tack keeps Singapore businesses sustainable, fighting fit

BT_20190723_JABAKER23_3841977.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ferrier Hodgson joins Baker Tilly to extend global reach

BP_Koufu_230719_9.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Koufu share rally may have legs still as it seeks new growth

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_sgsl_2307.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore headline, core inflation weaken in June

Rooftop of Hmlet Portofino, Singapore.png
Jul 23, 2019
Garage

Co-living firm Hmlet raises US$40m in Series B round

AK_sgsl_2307.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 23, 2019
Real Estate

Lakepoint condo in Jurong up for collective sale with S$640m reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly