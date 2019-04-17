You are here

Blumont Group appoints new CEO

Wed, Apr 17, 2019 - 10:00 PM
BLUMONT Group has appointed Lee Tak Meng as its new chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from Apr 17, it announced on Wednesday night. 

Mr Lee, 60, was previously chief operating officer of Treasure Bay Bintan - Landmarks Berhad.

The outgoing CEO, Siaw Lu Howe, "has decided to relinquish his executive roles", said Blumont. He will be redesignated as a non-executive director and remains as chairman of the board.

"The Board and company would like to record its appreciation to Mr Siaw Lu Howe for his contributions as the CEO of the company in the past years and looks forward to his continued contribution as non-executive chairman," said Blumont. Mr Siaw, 50, had been executive chairman and CEO since December 2017.

Blumont shares closed unchanged at 0.2 Singapore cent on Wednesday before the announcement.

