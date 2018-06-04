You are here

BM Mobility, KS Energy, Plastoform added to SGX Watch-list

Mon, Jun 04, 2018 - 8:28 PM

BM Mobility, KS Energy and Plastoform Holdings said in separate filings on Monday that they have been placed on the Singapore Exchange Watch-list with effect from June 5. 

The three companies had reported three consecutive years of losses. They must take active steps to be removed from the Watch-list within 36 months from June 5, or face a delisting.

An issuer may apply to be removed from the Watch-list if it records a consolidated pre-tax profit for the most recently completed financial year and has an average daily market cap of S$40 million or more over the last six months. 

