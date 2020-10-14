You are here

BM Mobility to be delisted on Nov 12

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 9:55 PM
ELECTRIC transport company BM Mobility will be delisted from the main board on Nov 12.

In a statement on Wednesday, BM Mobility said it had been notified of the delisting date by the Singapore Exchange.

Shareholders can check with Kim Lim or Randy Pay at kimflim@deloitte.com and rpay@deloitte.com respectively.

BM Mobility was placed under judicial management on July 20, with its affairs, business and property being managed by the judicial managers from Deloitte &Touche.

The counter has suspended trading in its shares since July last year.

