BM Mobility to be delisted on Nov 12
ELECTRIC transport company BM Mobility will be delisted from the main board on Nov 12.
In a statement on Wednesday, BM Mobility said it had been notified of the delisting date by the Singapore Exchange.
Shareholders can check with Kim Lim or Randy Pay at kimflim@deloitte.com and rpay@deloitte.com respectively.
BM Mobility was placed under judicial management on July 20, with its affairs, business and property being managed by the judicial managers from Deloitte &Touche.
The counter has suspended trading in its shares since July last year.
