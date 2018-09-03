BM Mobility to gain 60m yuan from sale of legacy business

You are here

MAINBOARD-LISTED BM Mobility on Saturday said that it expects to recognise a gain of 60 million yuan (S$12 million) from the planned disposal of two wholly-owned subsidiaries in China involved in its legacy business of producing and trading synthetic yarns and foamed materials

