BN Group global marketing head denies hacking Novu Aesthetics' Instagram account

Sun, Dec 13, 2020 - 6:55 PM

NEREIDES Antonio Giamundo de Bourbon, the global marketing head of Bellagraph Nova Group (BN Group), has said that he did not hack the Instagram account of Novu Aesthetics, as alleged by its executive director Marjory Loh.

Ms Loh - sister of Terence Loh, co-founder of Novena Global Healthcare - filed a police report last week on the issue, alleging the hacking by Mr Bourbon and deletion of posts.

Meanwhile, in response to a query from BT, the Singapore Police Force said on Saturday: "The Police confirm that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing."

Mr Bourbon, in his e-mail to BT over the weekend in his personal capacity, said that the allegation by Ms Loh "is a clear misuse of my name, and I am sure there must be misunderstandings".

He went on to add that not only had he not hacked Novu's Instagram account but "my personal e-mail and Instagram account have been hacked too ..."

"I have been shocked by reading this news because I am in good relationships with Marjory..."

"I will not tolerate any other misuse of my name."

BN Group is a firm reportedly headquartered in Paris which emerged from a merger between Bellagraph Nova (an entity owned by Chinese businesswoman Evangeline Shen) and the Dorr Group (a private vehicle of cousins Terence Loh and Nelsoh Loh).

