BNY deepens AI, digital asset embrace as it enters next phase: CEO Robin Vince tells BT

The New York-based bank has invested heavily in AI and culture transformation and is ready for its next phase of change, says Vince in an exclusive interview

Published Fri, Dec 19, 2025 · 07:56 AM
    • Since Vince took the helm in 2022, the bank has embarked on a massive transformation that includes streamlining client services, heavy investments in AI, and reorganising the bank’s operating model. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Three years into its 10-year transformation plan, BNY is entering its next phase of change. It will deepen artificial intelligence (AI) integration into operations and a pick-up in speed of transformation to better serve clients, said chief executive Robin Vince in an exclusive interview with The Business Times during a recent visit to Singapore in November.

    For the bank’s employees in Asia, which is BNY’s fastest-growing region outside of the US in terms of sales, the changes also mean investments in its offices and employees to enable more growth opportunities, Vince said.

    “Absolutely, we view ourselves as growing in Asia-Pacific,” he said. “I don’t think that automatically translates to huge numbers of people. I don’t think the two (business growth and manpower growth) are as linear as they used to be.”

